Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 69,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 12,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,930,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,856,135.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,856,135.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 2.9 %

MMC opened at $170.96 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $142.80 and a one year high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.28 and its 200-day moving average is $161.88. The company has a market capitalization of $84.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.33.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

