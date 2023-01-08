Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 562 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 72.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $724,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ameren by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,810,808,000 after purchasing an additional 681,658 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,521,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 149.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 952,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,599,000 after purchasing an additional 570,106 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameren from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ameren Price Performance

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 217,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,680,095.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren stock opened at $88.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.80. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.15%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

