Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 2,820 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in ATI were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ATI by 185.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of ATI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ATI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. American National Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ATI in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATI in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on ATI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

ATI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $32.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. ATI Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $33.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.73 and its 200 day moving average is $28.33.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.80 million. ATI had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 0.67%. ATI’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ATI

In other ATI news, CEO Robert S. Wetherbee sold 15,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $453,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,089,353.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ATI news, CEO Robert S. Wetherbee sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $453,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,089,353.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 28,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $876,588.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,919,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Articles

