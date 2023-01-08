Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 31.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after buying an additional 12,165 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 18.4% during the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 71.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.60.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of AMN opened at $109.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.75 and a 12-month high of $129.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.89.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $578,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65 shares in the company, valued at $7,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AMN Healthcare Services



AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

