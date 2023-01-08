Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $16.98 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 303,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up about 1.4% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $16,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 298.9% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6,088.9% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,871,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 626.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,014 shares of company stock worth $9,336,898. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 1.9 %

KO stock opened at $63.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.31 and a 200-day moving average of $61.43. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

