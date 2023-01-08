Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,573,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,705,378,000 after buying an additional 1,209,292 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,885,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,821,000 after purchasing an additional 550,853 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 902.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 453,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,134,000 after purchasing an additional 408,308 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,063,000 after purchasing an additional 342,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 711,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,537,000 after purchasing an additional 333,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ED. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

ED stock opened at $97.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.89. The stock has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 11.25%. Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.25%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

