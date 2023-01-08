Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $3.85 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $263.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $94.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $186.47 and a one year high of $357.45.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $323.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.13.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

