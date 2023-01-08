Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $6.26 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 432,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,194,000 after buying an additional 18,690 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 28.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.1% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 117,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DMG Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 17.1% during the third quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $47.31 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $69.11. The stock has a market cap of $91.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.37.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.32.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

