Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $531,068.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,064.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $531,068.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,064.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $258,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,880 shares of company stock worth $2,542,028 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $108.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 3.54. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $109.56.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.03 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.50%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

