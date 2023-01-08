Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 692.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,544,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,880,000 after buying an additional 3,097,072 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 86.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,926,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,826,000 after buying an additional 893,602 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 150.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,816,000 after buying an additional 792,717 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,999,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,706,000 after buying an additional 540,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,239,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,057,000 after buying an additional 369,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE opened at $80.92 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.31 and a twelve month high of $107.67. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.49.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.11). CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. As a group, analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBRE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,841 shares in the company, valued at $14,321,587.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

