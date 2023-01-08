Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 265 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up 0.6% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in American Tower by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $218.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.90 and its 200 day moving average is $233.33.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at American Tower

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.05%.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet cut American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on American Tower from $323.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.81.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

