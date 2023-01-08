Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 2,014 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 262.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 139.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Price Performance

American International Group stock opened at $64.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.48. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $47.05 and a one year high of $65.73.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 23.33%. The company had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.