Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 0.6% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $20,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,489,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,135 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,219,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,796,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,200 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 47.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053,394 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,080,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,032,182,000 after acquiring an additional 468,198 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 18.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,752,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,445,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $367.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $343.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.79. The stock has a market cap of $353.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.23.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.