Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at New Street Research

New Street Research began coverage on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on MTCH. StockNews.com raised Match Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Match Group from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.92.
Match Group Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Match Group stock opened at $42.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 128.34, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. Match Group has a 12 month low of $38.64 and a 12 month high of $129.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.58.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Match Group
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Match Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Match Group by 88.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 187.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 122.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Match Group Company Profile
Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Match Group (MTCH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.