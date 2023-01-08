Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at New Street Research

New Street Research began coverage on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MTCH. StockNews.com raised Match Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Match Group from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.92.

Match Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $42.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 128.34, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. Match Group has a 12 month low of $38.64 and a 12 month high of $129.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Match Group

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 94.07% and a net margin of 3.39%. Analysts predict that Match Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Match Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Match Group by 88.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 187.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 122.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

