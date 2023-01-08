MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) CEO Sells $51,579.36 in Stock

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 10,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $51,579.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,312.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Douglas Doerfler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Douglas Doerfler sold 10,613 shares of MaxCyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $54,444.69.

MaxCyte Stock Performance

Shares of MaxCyte stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average of $5.76. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $9.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MaxCyte ( NASDAQ:MXCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 million. MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 56.29%. Research analysts predict that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their target price on MaxCyte to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MaxCyte

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 333,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 63,691 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after buying an additional 23,997 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 196,476.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 100,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 100,203 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MaxCyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 27,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

