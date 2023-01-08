Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Upgraded to Outperform by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MAXN. Bank of America lifted their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a sell rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maxeon Solar Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAXN opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $799.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.13. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $27.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies ( NASDAQ:MAXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $275.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.75 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 116.75% and a negative net margin of 27.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAXN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 13.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 115.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,237,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,920,000 after purchasing an additional 249,530 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $433,000. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.