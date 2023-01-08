McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,536 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 225 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MCD traded up $7.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $269.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,855,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,322. The company has a market cap of $197.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.23. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 76.57%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

