Mdex Price Reaches $0.0728 on Major Exchanges (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 8th. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $68.44 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mdex token can now be purchased for about $0.0728 or 0.00000423 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mdex has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Get Mdex alerts:

Mdex Profile

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 939,989,530 tokens. Mdex’s official message board is medium.com/@mdexofficial. Mdex’s official website is mdex.co. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mdex

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

