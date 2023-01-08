Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $130.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $110.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MRK. Mizuho increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $113.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE:MRK opened at $114.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.20. The firm has a market cap of $291.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $115.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $3,210,578.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,275.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,806.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $3,210,578.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,275.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,302,459,000 after buying an additional 3,081,402 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,042 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,949,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,513,000 after acquiring an additional 214,082 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,349,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816,470 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,026,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,477 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

