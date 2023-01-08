Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifty-seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $170.73.

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen lowered shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $466.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.44, for a total value of $44,952.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,795,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $1,338,429.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,702.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.44, for a total value of $44,952.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,728.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,664 shares of company stock worth $4,542,525 over the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.4 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $130.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.98. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $337.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.40 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 24.41%. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

