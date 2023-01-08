Metis (MTS) One Day Volume Hits $194,104.77

Metis (MTS) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 8th. Metis has a market cap of $33.34 billion and $194,104.77 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metis has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metis token can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Metis

Metis’ genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Metis is metisofficial.medium.com. Metis’ official website is wemetis.com. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated.Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses.The official Metis ticker is “MTS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metis using one of the exchanges listed above.

