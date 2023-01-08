MiL.k (MLK) Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges

MiL.k (MLK) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 8th. One MiL.k token can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001232 BTC on major exchanges. MiL.k has a total market capitalization of $52.71 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MiL.k has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

MiL.k Token Profile

MiL.k’s genesis date was December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 986,245,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,387,956 tokens. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog.

Buying and Selling MiL.k

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it.There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users.”

