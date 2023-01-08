Mina (MINA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.73 Million

Mina (MINA) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. In the last seven days, Mina has traded up 5% against the US dollar. Mina has a total market cap of $366.00 million and approximately $7.73 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00002696 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.51 or 0.00433302 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.08 or 0.01462321 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,192.07 or 0.30604975 BTC.

About Mina

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 799,963,618 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 799,000,329.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.44674873 USD and is down -1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $6,116,101.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.