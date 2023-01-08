MinePlex (PLEX) Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges

MinePlex (PLEX) traded up 13.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last week, MinePlex has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. One MinePlex coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000740 BTC on exchanges. MinePlex has a total market capitalization of $39.30 million and $462,462.92 worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MinePlex alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007837 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.55 or 0.00433949 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.66 or 0.01467119 BTC.

MinePlex Profile

MinePlex (CRYPTO:PLEX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,117,538 coins. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio.

MinePlex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinePlex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MinePlex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MinePlex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MinePlex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.