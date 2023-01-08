MinePlex Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $38.48 Million (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. During the last week, MinePlex has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. One MinePlex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000725 BTC on exchanges. MinePlex has a market cap of $38.48 million and $423,445.08 worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007790 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.23 or 0.00431262 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $241.08 or 0.01419769 BTC.

MinePlex Profile

MinePlex (CRYPTO:PLEX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,085,616 coins. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io. The official message board for MinePlex is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio.

MinePlex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinePlex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MinePlex using one of the exchanges listed above.

