Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 10,600 GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prentice Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of GoPro by 5.9% in the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 7,590,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,751,000 after acquiring an additional 423,671 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of GoPro by 27.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,278,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,189,000 after buying an additional 1,133,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of GoPro by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,605,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,406,000 after buying an additional 72,874 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of GoPro by 11.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,646,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,046,000 after buying an additional 169,135 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of GoPro by 23.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,212,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after buying an additional 232,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Get GoPro alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPRO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of GoPro from $6.10 to $4.40 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut shares of GoPro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoPro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GoPro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.57.

GoPro Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $5.25 on Friday. GoPro, Inc. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.23.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $305.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.54 million. GoPro had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 15.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoPro Profile

(Get Rating)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.