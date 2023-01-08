Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Buys 4,410 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 918.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $85.95 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $65.64 and a one year high of $98.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.72 and its 200 day moving average is $86.78. The stock has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.44. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $2,426,982.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,401,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,401,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 352,396 shares of company stock valued at $32,972,495. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

