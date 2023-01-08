Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Has $76,000 Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 289.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $248.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.98. The company has a market cap of $129.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $249.91.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen upped their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.00.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.