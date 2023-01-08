Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $34,000 in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 42,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.82.

American Electric Power Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of AEP stock opened at $96.53 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

