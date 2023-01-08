Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New $62,000 Investment in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 140 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at $29,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 407.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on MLM. BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.30.

MLM opened at $351.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $349.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $284.99 and a 1-year high of $439.63.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.74 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

