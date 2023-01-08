Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Mondelez International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mondelez International

Mondelez International Trading Up 2.8 %

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $68.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The company has a market cap of $92.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 68.44%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

