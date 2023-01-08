Morgan Stanley Boosts Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target to $111.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $111.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TRI. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.13.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $116.68 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $91.55 and a 12-month high of $118.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 189.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 64.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

