Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Receives $95.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.64.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $87.56 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.76 and its 200 day moving average is $84.40. The firm has a market cap of $147.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.