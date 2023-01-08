MTM Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

MTM Investment Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Newport Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.8% during the third quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 57,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,674,000 after acquiring an additional 28,622 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 72,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $690,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $177.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.67 and a 200-day moving average of $179.47. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $220.38.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.