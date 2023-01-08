MTM Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 39.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 19,393 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 23.9% in the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 4,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $31,841.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,634,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $10,745,263.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,234,767.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $31,841.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,634,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,198 shares of company stock valued at $16,404,676. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.89.

HIG stock opened at $78.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.62%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

