MTM Investment Management LLC Takes $238,000 Position in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Crane by 8.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Crane by 3.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 82.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Crane by 4.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Crane by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

CR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

Shares of CR opened at $104.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.34 and its 200-day moving average is $97.28. Crane Holdings, Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.14 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Crane had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $290,207.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,422.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 117,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $12,225,553.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,460 shares in the company, valued at $36,274,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $290,207.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,422.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,409 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,162. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

