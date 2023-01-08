MTM Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

MTM Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:PM opened at $103.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $160.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.52.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

