My DeFi Pet (DPET) Trading 3% Lower This Week

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 8th. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $866,486.81 and $750,492.43 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for $0.0536 or 0.00000316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DPET is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

