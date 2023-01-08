Nano (XNO) Market Cap Reaches $95.78 Million

Nano (XNO) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. In the last seven days, Nano has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $95.78 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00004234 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,975.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.52 or 0.00450749 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00020391 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.75 or 0.00917493 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00118181 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.41 or 0.00603284 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005882 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00254760 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.