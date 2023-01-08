Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST) Holdings Decreased by Capital Wealth Management LLC

Capital Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.36% of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LSST. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 52,926 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 85,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 51,205 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,906,000. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 151,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter.

Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA LSST opened at $23.67 on Friday. Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $24.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.65.

