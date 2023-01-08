NEAR Protocol Market Cap Reaches $1.43 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 34.7% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.70 or 0.00009891 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.43 billion and approximately $128.51 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00072152 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00064504 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00024555 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000251 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004034 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000202 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000120 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,123,352 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 844,123,352 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.55753091 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 211 active market(s) with $44,810,556.61 traded over the last 24 hours."

