Neblio 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.08 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 8th. Over the last week, Neblio has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can now be bought for approximately $1.32 or 0.00007748 BTC on exchanges. Neblio has a market capitalization of $25.97 million and $2.08 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Neblio

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,741,444 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

