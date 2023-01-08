NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC decreased its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,378 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,814,854 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $118,401,000 after purchasing an additional 967,832 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in NetApp by 233.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 648,847 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $42,331,000 after purchasing an additional 454,119 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 646,590 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $53,669,000 after purchasing an additional 412,291 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NetApp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,143,331,000 after purchasing an additional 294,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $135,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,481,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,457 shares of company stock valued at $603,765 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $63.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.34 and its 200-day moving average is $67.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on NetApp from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on NetApp from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NetApp in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on NetApp from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.55.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

