Neutrino USD (USDN) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $597,454.93

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $299.59 million and $597,454.93 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino USD token can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00002598 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 37.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.13 or 0.00431533 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $280.98 or 0.01658027 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,165.38 or 0.30480044 BTC.

Neutrino USD Token Profile

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 680,266,899 tokens and its circulating supply is 680,266,294 tokens. The official website for Neutrino USD is neutrino.at. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/neutrinoteam. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino is an algorithmic price-stable assetization protocol acting as an accessible DeFi toolkit. It enables the creation of stablecoins pegged to specific real-world assets, such as national currencies or commodities.Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic stablecoin pegged to the US dollar and backed by WAVES. Leveraging the staking model of the Waves protocol’s underlying consensus algorithm, USDN staking yields a sustainable reward of up to ~ 15% APY. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. Decentralized Forex (DeFo) is an extension on top of the Neutrino protocol that facilitates instant swaps of stable-price assets tied to popular national currencies, indices or commodities.Neutrino Token (NSBT) enables its holders to influence decisions concerning the Neutrino protocol, product and feature roadmap, as well as changes to governance parameters. It is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol’s governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.