Newport Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Newport Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 99.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,898 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 1.7% of Newport Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LVZ Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $55.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.19 and its 200 day moving average is $55.01. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $62.90.

