Newport Capital Group LLC Has $575,000 Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Newport Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 290.6% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 291,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,143,000 after acquiring an additional 216,545 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 201,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,438,000 after acquiring an additional 49,157 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 805.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,322,000 after acquiring an additional 153,900 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $13,878,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $12,712,000.

NYSEARCA EDV opened at $89.04 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a one year low of $73.68 and a one year high of $135.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.68 and its 200-day moving average is $91.07.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

