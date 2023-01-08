Newport Capital Group LLC Has $899,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Newport Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $25,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $34,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.43.

BlackRock Stock Up 5.2 %

BlackRock stock opened at $738.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $899.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $708.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $661.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 53.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

