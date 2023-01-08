Newport Capital Group LLC Takes $240,000 Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $162,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 23.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 161,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,791,000 after purchasing an additional 30,821 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 127.7% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 10,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 175,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $1,330,532.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at $398,695,174.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,016 shares of company stock worth $2,761,270 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $97.07 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $86.98 and a 52 week high of $162.40. The firm has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.83). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.75.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

