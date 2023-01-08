Newport Capital Group LLC Takes $284,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 28.9% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 55,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,405 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 277,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 9.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 911,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,003,000 after purchasing an additional 81,731 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 261,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,355,000 after purchasing an additional 10,611 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mondelez International

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $68.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.82. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $92.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

