Nexo (NEXO) Trading 3.2% Higher This Week

Nexo (NEXO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. In the last seven days, Nexo has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One Nexo token can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00004151 BTC on major exchanges. Nexo has a market capitalization of $393.92 million and approximately $6.99 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nexo Token Profile

Nexo was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @nexo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io. The Reddit community for Nexo is https://reddit.com/r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nexo is nexo.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Nexo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network.The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency.NEXO Token holders receive up to 12% interest per annum, paid out daily, on the NEXO Tokens held in both the Savings and Credit Line wallets of their Nexo accounts. Plus, holding NEXO Tokens automatically makes you a part of Nexo’s Loyalty Program which gives you:Higher yields on crypto and fiat with our Earn suite.Preferential borrowing rates for the Instant Crypto Credit Lines™.Free crypto withdrawals.”

